- The twists and turns of Moon Lake Road have often had a dark shadow hovering over them.

As a trans woman growing up in New Port Richey, Olive McGuire could never understand how the Ku Klux Klan, a hate group, was able to adop the one mile stretch of road for cleanups. That was back in 1993.

"I knew something was wrong. I knew that them having their own street wasn’t OK," she said. "I knew there needed to be someone who would come out and change anything, but it was so long before anyone actually came out and did anything."

Over 25 years later, she along with Pasco Pride would be the changing factor.

"There needs to be checks and balances. The only way to stop hate like that is with love. That’s why we are here," said Nina Boarders, president of Pasco Pride.

The KKK's name was dropped from the road years ago.

Boarders said her organization is working to change that reputation, getting approval and the sign off for Pasco Pride.

"It really show how love won. How love continues to win over hate," Boarders said. "We are just here to spread the love, clean the road and show the people we are here, a part of everything and we can’t wait to help out.”

On top of the road adoption, last year was the first year Pasco Pride was held in the area. It's a much larger sign of a changing of the times.

"If you grew up here and you thought you were the only trans, gay or lesbian or queer person that grew up here and you thought you were alone -- seeing that sign when you drive by on your way to or from work, you’re gonna say, 'People out there care. I’m not alone,'" Boarders said.

"They'll see our sign. They know we will always be here," McGuire added.