Pride group takes over Pasco road once adopted by KKK By Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 09 2019 03:40PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 09 2019 04:09PM EDT
Updated Jun 09 2019 04:13PM EDT NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (FOX 13) - The twists and turns of Moon Lake Road have often had a dark shadow hovering over them. (FOX 13)</strong> - The twists and turns of Moon Lake Road have often had a dark shadow hovering over them. </p><p>As a trans woman growing up in New Port Richey, Olive McGuire could never understand how the Ku Klux Klan, a hate group, was able to adop the one mile stretch of road for cleanups. That was back in 1993. </p><p>"I knew something was wrong. I knew that them having their own street wasn’t OK," she said. "I knew there needed to be someone who would come out and change anything, but it was so long before anyone actually came out and did anything."</p><p>Over 25 years later, she along with Pasco Pride would be the changing factor. </p><p>"There needs to be checks and balances. The only way to stop hate like that is with love. That's why we are here," said Nina Boarders, president of Pasco Pride. How love continues to win over hate," Boarders said. "We are just here to spread the love, clean the road and show the people we are here, a part of everything and we can’t wait to help out.” </p><p>On top of the road adoption, last year was the first year Pasco Pride was held in the area. It's a much larger sign of a changing of the times. </p><p>"If you grew up here and you thought you were the only trans, gay or lesbian or queer person that grew up here and you thought you were alone -- seeing that sign when you drive by on your way to or from work, you’re gonna say, 'People out there care. I’m not alone,'" Boarders said. </p><p>"They'll see our sign. A former University of Florida football star has been charged with killing his wife.

Earl "Tony" Joiner was arrested Saturday for second-degree murder in the 2016 killing of his wife Heyzel Obando.

The 26-year-old's body was discovered in her apartment on Valentine's Day. Fort Myers Police did not release any other details, saying only that they worked closely with the TV series "Cold Justice". The couple has two children. The couple has two children.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/armed-man-killed-in-officer-involved-shooting-in-clearwater" title="Armed man killed in officer-involved shooting in Clearwater, police say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Still0609_00001_1560100480450_7367965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Still0609_00001_1560100480450_7367965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Still0609_00001_1560100480450_7367965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Still0609_00001_1560100480450_7367965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Still0609_00001_1560100480450_7367965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. The Clearwater Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on LaSalle Street.

According to police, officers received a report of an armed man waving a gun in a threatening manner in the area of a crowd. When they initially responded around 6:30 p.m., nothing was found. A little girl in St. Petersburg survived her battle against cancer, and decided to help other kids going through the fight -- raising over $10,000!

Five-year-old Caroline Gallagher was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was just 19 months old. She underwent chemotherapy at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, and has been in remission for nearly three years.

She decided to start selling lemonade to help other children who are going through the same thing she experienced. 