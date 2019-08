- The dormant wooden coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has been partially demolished and new tracks are being installed.

Busch Gardens, owned by SeaWorld, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the first track pieces have been placed for what will become North America's tallest, and the world's fastest, steepest hybrid roller coaster.

Busch Gardens executives have said it will be at least 200 feet tall and have new thrill elements. It's slated to open in 2020.

The name of the new ride replacing Gwazi has not yet been revealed. However, earlier this month the park shared a behind the scenes look at the construction site and a small clip of the on-ride experience during International Coaster Day.

