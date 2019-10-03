< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rays beat A's 5-1 in AL wild-card game
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Oct 03 2019 02:47AM EDT
Updated Oct 03 2019 04:54AM EDT Rays beat A's 5-1 in AL wild-card game a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431124512");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431124512-431130336"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his solo home run off Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics in the third inning of the American League Wild Card Game at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019.&nbsp;(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his solo home run off Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics in the third inning of the American League Wild Card Game at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431124512-431130336" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/GETTY%20rays%20win%20wild%20card_1570092818319.jpg_7685531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his solo home run off Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics in the third inning of the American League Wild Card Game at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019.&nbsp;(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his solo home run off Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics in the third inning of the American League Wild Card Game at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/rays-beat-a-s-5-1-in-al-wild-card-game-1">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 02:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 04:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-431124512").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-431124512").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431124512" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Yandy Diaz slugged baseball's lowest spender into a matchup with mighty Houston, Charlie Morton silenced the powerful Athletics on the mound, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland at its own game 5-1 in the AL wild-card round Wednesday night.</p><p>After playing in only one game since late July, Diaz hit a leadoff homer and went deep again in the third inning. Avisail Garcia hit a two-run drive in the second, and Morton had all the support he needed as Tampa Bay advanced to face the AL West champion Astros in a best-of-five Division Series.</p><p>Game 1 is Friday at Houston, which racked up a major league-best 107 wins this season.</p><p>"We have a tough road ahead of us, Houston's a great team, but we played them well this year. It's going to be a dogfight," Tommy Pham said. Pham homered in the fifth for the 96-win Rays, who had the smallest payroll in the majors at $66.4 million. "It always feels good to stick it to the man any time you're able to in this game, and that's something to be very proud of."</p><p>The A's have lost nine straight winner-take-all games since 2000, going 1-15 with a chance to advance to the next postseason round. Their only win was in 2006 against the Twins before being swept in the AL Championship Series by the Tigers.</p><p>Never one to shy from the creative or unorthodox -- the Rays used four outfielders against Matt Olson -- Cash started Diaz at first base to make sure his best bat against lefties was in the lineup.</p><p>Diaz returned for the season's final game at Toronto after being sidelined since July 23. He played in just 79 games this season, 22 of those at first with 17 starts.</p><p>Morton, with a career-high 16 wins and his best ERA yet of 3.05 this season, counted on his playoff experience giving him an edge. He won Game 7 of the World Series for the Astros in 2017.</p><p>Up next, RHP Tyler Glasnow is a strong candidate to start Friday for the Rays at Houston, with 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell following in Game 2.</p><p>Tampa Bay had success against the Astros this year, winning four of seven meetings. 