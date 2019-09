- The Tampa Bay Rays are preparing to play the Toronto Blue Jays for a second time on Sunday, but it's what's happening outside the field that's catching attention.

Volunteers, and members from the Rays Community Engagement team are manning a weekend-long hurricane supply drive, and they're asking their fans to help them round up shelter items to send to the Bahamas.

"We've heard reports that there are 70,000 without homes down there," said Community Engagement Manager David Egles. "So we're really focusing on items of shelter, really hoping to have some tents and tarps and things like that."

Shelter items include:

-Batteries (AA, AAA, D)

-Tents (4 to 6 person)

-Work Gloves

-Trash Bags

-Tarps

-Sunscreen and Bug Spray

-Flashlights

-Solar Phone Chargers

-Small Battery-Operated Fans

Fans answered the call on Friday, collecting 5,000 pounds of relief supplies, and the trend continued Saturday morning when the supply drive opened at 9:00am.

John Thomas and his son Eli brought 50 pounds worth of dog food and other items to donate.

"We know they have limited supplies and being on that island they have even less access to resources so we're just blessed to be able to do a little bit for our part," Thomas said.

As a thank you to fans for their generosity, the Rays offered each vehicle a pair of tickets to Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Once the supplies are collected, they will be sorted and boxed, and put on a plane to The Bahamas.

The Tampa Bay Rays Hurricane Supply Drive will end Sunday at 5 p.m.

All donations should be taken to Lot 9.