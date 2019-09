- A plane carrying 1,600 pounds of supplies will be departing from Venice and bringing those items to the Bahamas.

Ever since Hurricane Dorian stalled and, eventually, passed over the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, Agape Flights in Venice has been gathering donations -- stuffing their hangar with food, cleaning supplies, tarps, water purification tablets and other disaster relief items the Bahamas government is requesting.

On Friday morning, Agape Flights pilot Jeff Yannucciello will fly the hundreds of pounds of supplies to the Bahamas.

Yannucciello said they're continuing their Bahamas supply drive through at least September 12. Friday will just be their first departure.

While they can't take liquids, like bottled water or bleach, they are in need of the following:



-Tarps

-Chain saws

-generators

-flashlights

-batteries (AAA, AA, C, D Cell only)

-solar lights

-work gloves

-shovels

Hygiene First Aid Supplies (travel sizes preferred):

-Toothpaste and Brushes

-Shampoo

-Soap

-Sanitary Napkins

-Deodorant

First-Aid supplies:

-band-aids

-triple antibiotic ointment

-Ibuprofen

Cleaning Supplies

-mops

-brooms

-buckets

-sponges

-bleach tablets

Paper/Baby Supplies:

-antibacterial hand and face wipes

-toilet paper

-diapers

-wipes

Non-perishable food items:

-protein or granola bars

-Prepackaged pouches/packets of Chicken or Tuna (no cans)

-Prepackaged cheese or peanut butter crackers

-Peanut Butter (no glass containers)

-Trail Mix

Earlier this week, the crew also thought they would be on a mission to find a family from Tennessee who have been living in the Bahamas for the past three years. Thankfully, that family was able to reach out first.

PREVIOUS: Missionary family located; Venice crew to fly to Bahamas to deliver supplies

The Luttrell family has lived in Marsh Harbour, on Great Abaco, with their seven children, working with the Caribbean Ministries Association. Luckily, by Monday night, the family communicated to their daughter that they were OK.

To help call Agape Flights at 941-488-0990 or 941-584-8078. You can drop off items to the hangar at 100 Airport Ave E, Venice FL.