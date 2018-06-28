Recovered from encrusted barnacles and tumors, sea turtles return home

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 28 2018 08:15AM EDT

Video Posted: Jun 29 2018 10:48AM EDT

Updated: Jun 29 2018 10:52AM EDT

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - Three young green sea turtles returned to their ocean homes after they were found covered with either tumors or barnacles, or both.

Whiz, Nacho and Parmesan were found in bad shape in different parts of Florida between April and May. They were taken to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for rehabilitation. Whiz was found with tumors on its body near Honeymoon Island State Park. Parmesan was located on the east coast of the state, and also with tumors on its body along with a large amount of barnacles and algae on its shell.

Nacho was found in Daytona, Florida. It was underweight and also encrusted with barnacles. Marine experts discovered it had a tumor on one of its flippers. Parmesan was missing its rear flippers, which aquarium officials expect is genetic.

Both of the endangered sea turtles found on the east coast were treated for the fibropapilloma virus, which causes cauliflower-like tumors.

Months later, Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say they are healed and healthy, making it safe to return to their proper homes. Whiz returned to the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, while Nacho and Parmesan were released on the east coast of Florida. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Recovered from encrusted barnacles and tumors, sea turtles return home
  • Residents hope to prevent development on Tides Golf Course
  • Accused Craigslist killer's lawyer says prosecution hiding evidence
  • BBQ restaurant-turned-church serves physical, spiritual food to homeless
  • CBD dispensary opens in Ybor City
  • Paramedics turn into heroes after little girl's near-drowning
  • Boaters urged to make safety top priority during busy holiday
  • Citrus deputies locate missing children
  • Gold Silverado flees after hitting bicyclist in Pinellas Park
  • Mosquito fish giveaways continue in Hillsborough Co.