Red light runners captured on video in Lakeland

- There were quite a few close calls in Lakeland where drivers ran red lights. The violations were on full display after police released video showing how close they were to crashing into another vehicle.

The Lakeland Police Department shared video of motorists running red lights onto the agency’s Facebook page. They wrote, “red lights = STOP."

Luckily, there were no injuries, police said, but they did share the near-misses to remind people to “please put down the distractions and STOP ON RED!”

The city of Lakeland has 18 red light cameras installed at 11 intersections. Officials said every violation submitted by American Traffic Solutions is reviewed by an officer being a citation is issued.