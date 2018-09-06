Red light runners captured on video in Lakeland

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Sep 06 2018 08:06AM EDT

Video Posted: Sep 06 2018 08:05AM EDT

Updated: Sep 06 2018 08:30AM EDT

LAKELAND (FOX 13) - There were quite a few close calls in Lakeland where drivers ran red lights. The violations were on full display after police released video showing how close they were to crashing into another vehicle.

The Lakeland Police Department shared video of motorists running red lights onto the agency’s Facebook page. They wrote, “red lights = STOP."

Luckily, there were no injuries, police said, but they did share the near-misses to remind people to “please put down the distractions and STOP ON RED!”

The city of Lakeland has 18 red light cameras installed at 11 intersections. Officials said every violation submitted by American Traffic Solutions is reviewed by an officer being a citation is issued. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Red light runners captured on video in Lakeland
  • Nitrogen fertilizer ban considered in Venice
  • Largo police search for 'armed and dangerous' kidnapping suspects
  • Downtown Dunedin parking now free
  • Lead levels elevated in four Polk Co. schools
  • FWC: Too soon to tell storm's impact on red tide
  • Pasco K9 Shep sinks teeth into fleeing suspect
  • Youth care worker accused of having sex with detained teen
  • FHP search for driver in hit-and-run that killed Wesley Chapel bicyclist
  • Shoplifting suspects stole from Wesley Chapel store, twice, deputies say