<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421713799" data-article-version="1.0">Rent a dog for a day through the SPCA</h1> <div class="author">By Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News</div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 08:06PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-421713799"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:54PM EDT<span></p> <strong class='dateline'>AUBURNDALE, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - You can rent almost anything these days: A car, a tuxedo, and even a wedding dress.<p>Now you can rent a furry friend, thanks to the SPCA of Florida.</p><p>Many people would love to have a furry friend, but cannot afford the time or money of owning a pet. For them, the SPCA's new expanded rental program gives pets and people a chance for some friendship and company without the forever commitment.</p><p>The program lets you borrow a pup for three or four hours, by simply filling out an application.</p><p>Dogs available for rent are posted online. Anyone interested in renting one can pick three possibilities. The SPCA's Nikki Vaughn takes it from there, matching the person to perfect pooch.</p> "Whether they are looking for someone who is more low key and they just want to go for a walk, or they're looking for someone who is more energetic, they want to take and go play with," Vaughn explained.<p>They even give you a list of places you can go. Maybe you and a pooch could have some munchies at Fresco's, a glass of wine at Red Door Wine Market, a beer at Swan Brewing, or Italian food at Palace Pizza. Some opt to take a walk around the park.<p>"It is a good way for us to learn - can the dog jump in a car? Does the dog get carsick in the car? Does the dog like "puppychinos?" Does the dog like walks around the lake? So it's a different experience for them to get out of the shelter," SPCA of Florida's Randa Richter said.<p>And eventually, they'll get to go home with someone for good.</p> 