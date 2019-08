The men told deputies they had been target shooting with BB guns on their own property, which is located less than a mile north of the school. This is a photo of one of the BB guns.

- A massive law enforcement presence converged on Davenport School of the Arts this morning after a parent reported seeing two possible gunmen near the school. Hours later, the all-clear was given.

It was around 8:20 a.m. when a parent called 911 to report “two guys” with rifles, the sheriff’s office said. The school was immediately locked down as deputies and officers rushed to the school. They went door-to-door within a mile of the campus, looking for any possible threat.

Deputies located two men who matched the description given by the caller.

The men told investigators they had been target shooting with BB guns on their own property, which is located less than a mile north of the school.

By 10:30, the school lockdown was lifted and things on campus were getting back to normal. Parents were being allowed to pick up their children for the day if they wanted to.

“Everybody is safe, everybody has been safe. It really was an excellent response from law enforcement,” the PCSO spokesperson added.

Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd made sure to acknowledge the parent who called in the concern.

“I want to say thank you. When you see something, say something. That way we keep everybody in our community and our schools safe,” she added.