Reported gunfire leads deputies to St. Pete apartment complex

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 04 2018 05:42PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - Deputies are on the scene of an apartment complex in St. Pete where they are trying to make contact with a person of interest after reports of gunshots earlier today.

According to the sheriff’s office, the call about gunshots came just after 2 p.m. from a location along Main Street North in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

The investigation led deputies to the Duval Park Apartments on Duval Circle, also in unincorporated St. Petersburg.  They remain there, trying to make contact with someone whom they believe may be armed. 

“No one has been injured; however, you can expect a police presence in the area,” a sheriff’s office spokesman offered.

