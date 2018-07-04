Reported gunfire leads deputies to St. Pete apartment complex

- Deputies are on the scene of an apartment complex in St. Pete where they are trying to make contact with a person of interest after reports of gunshots earlier today.

According to the sheriff’s office, the call about gunshots came just after 2 p.m. from a location along Main Street North in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

The investigation led deputies to the Duval Park Apartments on Duval Circle, also in unincorporated St. Petersburg. They remain there, trying to make contact with someone whom they believe may be armed.

“No one has been injured; however, you can expect a police presence in the area,” a sheriff’s office spokesman offered.