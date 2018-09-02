Residents prepare for more flooding of Withlacoochee River

The National Weather Service is extending a flood warning—currently in effect in the Withlacoochee River area of Hernando County—until 8 o’clock Monday night. That's where multiple roads are already shutdown in anticipation of the river potentially flooding area neighborhoods.

The Withlacoochee River is at a minor flood stage at a about 12-and-a-half feet but that could change over the next few days with heavy rain expected from now until next Saturday.



Multiple roads are closed in anticipation of potential flooding as residents prepare for high water and to be without power.

Flooding is already being seen on some roads like Meridan Avenue in Ridge Manor, which is just a few hundred yards from the Withlacoochee River. The National Weather Service is now warning residents who live on low ground along the river to closely monitor water levels over the next few days. A flood warning is now in effect until Monday at 9 p.m. for the Withlacoochee River at Tribly.

According to the National Weather Service, a canoe rental facility and some campsites are already flooded. One home could be seen isolated by water. Several inches of water could be seen covering the driveway. John Wright says he’s thankful his home is on high ground, unlike his neighbors who experienced major flooding last year.



“He came out and the water was up to here on him," Wright said. "You could see the water it was all the way up to the top. I’d never seen it that high before.”



Wright is most worried about his dog Luna, concerned the high water could bring gators close to his property. That’s why he’s making sure she’s put up and inside over the next few days.

He's confident his house will stay dry just like last year.

"I guess because I haven’t really run across anything major it doesn’t really worry me," Wright said. "I will just deal with it as it comes.”