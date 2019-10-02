Drivers heading toward the I-275/SR 60 interchange have to pay close attention to the detour signs or they'll end up taking a long detour across the Howard Frankland Bridge.

To allow crews to work on the interstate widening project, nightly lane closures on State Road 60 and Interstate 275, going toward Tampa International Airport, have been put in place.

But if a driver misses the detour sign and doesn't get off at the right exit in Hillsborough County, they'll have to make a U-turn in Pinellas County to come back.