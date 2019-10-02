A Polk County woman who was in jail for allegedly operating an illegal weight loss clinic, called Drop it Like It's Hot, faces new charges for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband.
Jesusadelaida “Jesse” Lopez, 40, was arrested twice before for operating the a businesses without a proper license. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Wednesday, while Lopez was in jail she unknowingly called an undercover cop to try and arrange the hit.
“She’s thinking, 'Hmm, if my husband were out of the way, that would take care of my witness and my child custody issues,'” opined Judd, who added that Lopez and her husband are going through a divorce.