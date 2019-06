- A burglar broke into a Winter Haven, Florida home and stole a 3-year-old French bulldog and her three puppies Saturday. Officials are offering a reward for information leading to their safe return.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it happened between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 200 block of Escambia Drive SE.

The mother dog, named Fig, is worth $2,500, but the sheriff's office says the pup and her puppies are priceless to their owner.

Anyone who knows where the dogs are or who is responsible for taking them may report anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a cash reward. Call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com, or submit a tip through the P3tips app.

Or call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at

Continue reading below