Ride honors memory of cyclist hit and killed in New Tampa

- Bicyclists are honoring the memory of a man killed while riding his bike with his sons.

A memorial bike ride is scheduled for Saturday morning, to pay tribute to Pedro Aguerreberry.

According to Tampa police, the husband and father was hit and killed by a car during a family bike ride Sunday along New Tampa Blvd.

Investigators said the driver, Mikese Morse targeted the family. Both children survived but Aguerreberry sustained fatal injuries.

"It's important for the community to get together and grieve," said Peter Mirones, who organized the memorial bike ride. "Since the incident, the community has been heartbroken."

Through this bike ride, they hope to send a message of support to Aguerreberry's wife and children.

"Pedro never got to finish his ride," said Mirones. "And I just had the idea that maybe we need to finish the ride for him."

The event is set to start at Flatwood Park on Bruce B. Downs Blvd at 8 a.m. Saturday. Everyone is invited to attend.

Cyclists will ride down Bruce B. Downs Blvd., then turn on New Tampa Blvd. where they are expecting to stop and share a moment of prayer at the site where the incident occurred.