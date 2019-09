- Testimony resumes Monday in the Granville Ritchie murder trial. He's accused of raping and killing 9-year-old Felecia Williams in Temple Terrace five years ago.

Friday, prosecutors told the jury that a family friend named Eboni Wiley was taking care of Felecia the day she died. Wiley decided to leave her with Ritchie so she could go buy drugs.

That's when, they say, Ritchie killed Felecia, stuffed her body in a suitcase, and dumped it off the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Ritchie faces the death penalty if convicted.

