- As of Friday night, Agustin Alanis has watched "Avengers: Endgame" a total of 118 times. The Riverview resident is on a mission to set a Guinness World Record for most cinema productions attended for the same film.

"It's been an amazing experience," said Alanis, who has spent more than 350 hours watching the 3-hour long superhero blockbuster.

The previous record was set by a man in Charlotte in 2018 who watched "Avengers: Infinity War" 103 times. Alanis believes he will break the record this year, but plans to watch it at least 200 times, just to be safe.

Although he's growing tired of watching it two times a day, he isn't tired of the movie itself.

"As soon as the movie starts, I start reciting the lines in my head, and if I don't have anyone sitting around me, I will say them out loud," said Alanis.

The audience also changes the viewing experience, he says.

"Every time, in a new viewing, there's different people," said Alanis. "The laughing people, the quiet ones, and the ones that get excited every time, it's different."

Alanis, who helps run his family's construction business, works until 5:30 p.m. on weeknights and sometimes doesn't get home until after midnight, depending on when his second viewing of the movie ends.

He explains that it's been a fun endeavor, and has even made friends with the workers at the Goodridge Quality Theatre in Riverview.

For those wondering if Alanis will ever watch the movie again, he says "sure, I love the movie."