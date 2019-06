- A case of road rage led to a chase through Citrus and Hernando counties, officials said.

Before 7 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers in Citrus County received a call about a driver who fired a gun after a dispute. Deputies said they found a car matching the suspect's vehicle description at a gas station, located off U.S. Highway 41 and East Gobbler Drive in Floral City.

Deputies approached the vehicle and identified the driver as 23-year-old Charles Austin Alec Jewell, who was wanted in Polk County on separate charges. Officials did not specify what those charges were.

Officials said they asked Jewell to step out of the vehicle, but, instead, he placed the vehicle into reverse, nearly crashing into one deputy. He fled and deputies pursued him through Inverness and Floral City, they said.

The front tires of Jewell's vehicle began to fall apart as the chase continued on Trails End Road in Florida City.

Continue reading below

Citrus County deputies called in troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol who were able to perform the PIT maneuver, which stopped Jewell's vehicle. He was arrested on several charges including fleeing and eluding.

"We are very fortunate that everyone involved in this pursuit is safe and unharmed," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. "When there is a suspect who is not only willing to evade law enforcement but displays aggressive behavior as Jewell did, we face a serious threat to our community."