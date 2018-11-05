Ron DeSantis holds rally ahead of election day

- Hundreds came out to give Republican Gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis one last boost before election day. He was joined by some of his biggest backers in state politics.

At this stage of the game, voters know where DeSantis stands on all the big issues. So, the message he pushed Monday night, is that he will win if his supporters who haven't already voted make sure to get out to the polls.

With "Don't Stop Believin" blaring in the background, DeSantis shook the hands of those he believes will carry him to victory.

"Our guys are fired up," DeSantis said. "I mean, this is really exciting. Way different than 2014 for us."

Clearwater was stop 4 of 5 for the day. DeSantis was met by a fired up crowd and surrounded by a team of supporters like Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, and Lara Trump, daughter-in-law to the President, one of his most vocal allies.

"Are we going to get a big vote out of Pinellas County tomorrow?" DeSantis asked the crowd.

While DeSantis delivered a last-minute refresher on where he stands, everything from no tax increases to no sanctuary cities to protection of the Second Amendment, is main message was one of action and urgency.

"If everyone comes out to vote, we will win on Tuesday night," DeSantis said. "That's just the bottom line. So, if you've already voted, that's great. But, you've gotta work for us over the next little more than 24 hours. You know a neighbor, you've got to get them to come out, friends, co-workers, family members."

Florida has seen historic early voting numbers. But, at the 11th hour, DeSantis is banking on traditional election day voters to push him over the top.

"Our base is a little different," DeSantis told reporters. "We have voters who don't like doing early vote, they don't like the mail, they don't trust the mail, they want to go in on election day. So we have hundreds of thousands of them above what the democrats have ready to go. We've just gotta do it. If they come out and vote, we will win."

