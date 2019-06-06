< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 06 2019 10:07PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 06 2019 10:20PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 10:28PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - For more than a year, a group of runners has been breaking a sweat to keep the Bay Area beautiful. The dirty work-out combines exercise with cleaning up the neighborhood.</p><p>Every Thursday, a small group of people trade their happy hours for an evening plog.</p><p>“We give them gloves, we give them a bag, we kinda let them know what route we’re gonna go on,” explained Keelan Cottle with 81 Bay Brewing Company.</p><p>The brewery started organizing the runs last April, as a way to get people moving and help the environment.</p><p>Over those 14-months, the club has collected more than 1,780 pounds of trash.</p> <div id='continue-text-411279533' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-411279533' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411279533' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411279533', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411279533'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>“Tires, trash, mattresses, I mean, you name it, we’ve probably picked it up,” Cottle said.</p><p>It’s called plogging. The fitness craze started in Sweeden, and combines jogging with picking up litter.</p><p>The weekly rubbish runs usually last 30 to 45-minutes. But it depends on where the trash is.</p><p>“We just pick up trash where we see it, we talk, we do jumping jacks and little workouts throughout,” 14-year-old Helena Gaginer said. “And it’s really fun getting to know people.”</p><p>This week’s plog may not have covered a huge distance, but it definitely made a difference.</p><p>“This is one of the terrible things that we see here, it’s a dumping ground for people that don’t have enough decency to throw it away and dispose of it properly,” said James Brennan with 81 Bay Brewing Company.</p><p>It is exercise with a sense of accomplishment. Breaking a sweat while cleaning up the community.</p><p>“Sometimes it’s a little sad, you know, because there is just so much trash in such a small area,” Cottle said.</p><p>“We will come next week and there’s still a lot of trash, like we never did anything,” said Gaginer.</p><p>But every bottle and every plastic bag counts, and now 74 more pounds of trash is off the streets of South Tampa.</p><p>You don’t have to be a good athlete to be a good plogger. Running isn’t required, and any age is welcome.</p><p>If you want to try it out, the club meets at 81 Bay Brewing Company every Thursday around 6:15PM. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Victim_of_break_in_alligator_gets_new_wi_0_7361179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Victim_of_break_in_alligator_gets_new_wi_0_7361179_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Victim_of_break_in_alligator_gets_new_wi_0_7361179_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Victim_of_break_in_alligator_gets_new_wi_0_7361179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Victim_of_break_in_alligator_gets_new_wi_0_7361179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It has almost been a week since an eleven-twelve foot alligator was found inside the home of a Clearwater woman." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clearwater neighbors gator-proof homes after last week's invasion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It has almost been a week since an eleven-twelve foot alligator was found inside the home of a Clearwater woman.</p><p>Early last Friday morning, Mary Wischausen woke up to an alligator in her kitchen.</p><p>Gator expert Vernon Yates says the animal likely saw his reflection in a low-level window, thinking he was fighting another male gator and came crashing into her kitchen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mother-says-adult-daughter-who-allegedly-made-online-threat-is-childlike-" title="Mother says adult daughter who allegedly made online threat is 'childlike'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Mother_says_adult_daughter_is__childlike_0_7360987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Mother_says_adult_daughter_is__childlike_0_7360987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Mother_says_adult_daughter_is__childlike_0_7360987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Mother_says_adult_daughter_is__childlike_0_7360987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Mother_says_adult_daughter_is__childlike_0_7360987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="But Cote's mom insisted her daughter is not a threat to the community.  "She was joking, your honor. She thought she was being funny, unfortunately, she doesn’t understand the ramifications of what she did. She's very very childlike," insisted Cote" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother says adult daughter who allegedly made online threat is 'childlike'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Juliana Cote, 26, has been in jail for nearly three weeks for something she posted on Facebook.</p><p>In the post, investigators say she threatened to shoot up a school.</p><p>"Call 911. I'm heading to the nearest elementary school now to shoot everyone," the post read.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-kindness-rocks-help-keep-9-year-old-s-memory-alive-after-tragic-accident" title="'Kindness rocks' help keep 9-year-old's memory alive after tragic accident" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rocks_painted_in_remembrance_of_Sarasota_0_7360849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rocks_painted_in_remembrance_of_Sarasota_0_7360849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rocks_painted_in_remembrance_of_Sarasota_0_7360849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rocks_painted_in_remembrance_of_Sarasota_0_7360849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rocks_painted_in_remembrance_of_Sarasota_0_7360849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Roman Miller lived to do right.  After he was killed two weeks ago, hit by a truck while riding his bike to school.  The community came together to honor the 9 year old." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Kindness rocks' help keep 9-year-old's memory alive after tragic accident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Roman Miller lived to do right. </p><p>The 9-year-old boy was killed two weeks ago, hit by a truck while riding his bike to school. </p><p>The community came together to honor his life in a unique way.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 