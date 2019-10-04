"Seeing the tragedy and what happened there was horrible," assistant general manager Samantha Lemmer told USA Today. "We knew immediately we had to pay it forward. It was devastating seeing what happened to everyone there."
So far, employees have peeled off a total of $13,961 and the manager said there is still plenty more on the walls to collect. The goal is to pull off $15,000.
Lemmer said the tradition of stapling money to the wall comes from an old fisherman's tale where sailors would stick money on the wall and then come back later after a hard day's work, pick the money back up, and buy a beer.
SKOB, as it’s known to locals, also teamed up with three other local businesses, Daiquiri Deck, 3.14 Pi Craft Beer & Spirits and Gilligan’s Island Bar, to hold an event that raised about $10,000 this past weekend. The proceeds are going to Bahamas Red Cross.
Posted Oct 04 2019 12:36PM EDT
Updated Oct 04 2019 12:40PM EDT
Health officials issued a rabies alert for one Pasco County neighborhood after a rabid raccoon was discovered.
The alert was issued for residents and visitors in the southwest region of Zephyrhills. A raccoon was tested after it attacked an owned dog on Wednesday. The dog was recently vaccinated against rabies, but was placed on observation, according to the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County.
The rabies alert is for 60 days, and is meant to increase awareness for those within the following boundaries:
Posted Oct 03 2019 06:10PM EDT
Updated Oct 03 2019 07:06PM EDT
Hotter days, rising floodwaters, and toxic emissions polluting the air were just a few of the topics discussed at the first climate summit in Florida in over 10 years.
Some say Florida isn't doing enough to combat the growing climate crisis. Local leaders aim to do what they can to make Florida a leader in energy efficiency.
The sunshine state's beaches and tropical climate are what millions call home, but with hotter days and a rising sea level on the horizon, some local leaders fear our daily paradise could undergo dramatic changes.
Posted Oct 04 2019 07:13PM EDT
Breast cancer was the diagnosis that turned Alisa Savoretti's world upside down.
"I found a lump in my breast. I was told I had cancer, that I needed surgery to remove the cancer," said Savoretti, a Pinellas County survivor.
However, it was the reality that followed that was the most devastating. Cancer had taken one of her breasts. With no insurance, the $25,000 reconstruction surgery was not an option.