<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431303846" data-article-version="1.0">Sarasota bar with nearly $15,000 stuck to walls donates money for hurricane victims in Bahamas</h1>
</header> <ul id="social-share-431303846" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Sarasota bar with nearly $15,000 stuck to walls donates money for hurricane victims in Bahamas&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/sarasota-bar-with-nearly-15-000-stuck-to-walls-donates-money-for-hurricane-victims-in-bahamas" data-title="Sarasota bar with nearly $15,000 stuck to walls donates money for hurricane victims in Bahamas" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/sarasota-bar-with-nearly-15-000-stuck-to-walls-donates-money-for-hurricane-victims-in-bahamas" addthis:title="Sarasota bar with nearly $15,000 stuck to walls donates money for hurricane victims in Bahamas">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431303846-0">2 PHOTOS</a>
</h4>
<figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431303846-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/money-wall_1570210775530_7687542_ver1.0_640_360.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431303846-0">
<img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="">
</a>
</figure>
<figcaption>
Courtesy: Siesta Key Oyster Bar
</figcaption></aside> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431303846-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="money-wall_1570210775530.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/72433432_3093936390632838_1591845202090262528_n_1570210775274_7687541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431303846-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="72433432_3093936390632838_1591845202090262528_n_1570210775274.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-431303846-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/money-wall_1570210775530_7687542_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Courtesy: Siesta Key Oyster Bar" title="money-wall_1570210775530.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy: Siesta Key Oyster Bar</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/72433432_3093936390632838_1591845202090262528_n_1570210775274_7687541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Siesta Key Oyster Bar" title="72433432_3093936390632838_1591845202090262528_n_1570210775274.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy: Siesta Key Oyster Bar</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="





















































































































































































































































































































































































<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 01:40PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>

"Seeing the tragedy and what happened there was horrible," assistant general manager Samantha Lemmer told USA Today. "We knew immediately we had to pay it forward. It was devastating seeing what happened to everyone there."

So far, employees have peeled off a total of $13,961 and the manager said there is still plenty more on the walls to collect. The goal is to pull off $15,000.

Lemmer said the tradition of stapling money to the wall comes from an old fisherman's tale where sailors would stick money on the wall and then come back later after a hard day's work, pick the money back up, and buy a beer.

SKOB, as it’s known to locals, also teamed up with three other local businesses, Daiquiri Deck, 3.14 Pi Craft Beer & Spirits and Gilligan’s Island Bar, to hold an event that raised about $10,000 this past weekend. The proceeds are going to Bahamas Red Cross.

