- Deputies are investigating a triple shooting in Sarasota County.

The shooting occurred in the 5700 block of Clark Road just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Officials with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said they made contact with “numerous subjects in a parking lot,” but it’s unclear where the shooting occurred.

Deputies said three people had gunshot wounds and were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Information on the extent of those injuries were not immediately available.

Officials said “all parties” have been accounted for but it’s unclear whether a suspect or person of interest is in custody. Deputies said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.



Continue reading below