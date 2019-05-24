The parents of a Tampa teen hit and killed by a Hillsborough County deputy got a permanent reminder of their son’s presence Friday.

Josiah Pinner, 15, was hit and killed by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Philip Montesi while crossing North Florida Avenue Jan. 11. The teen’s middle school, Buchanan Middle School raised over a thousand dollars for a bench in his honor and set it up underneath his favorite spot on campus.

“We still cry. I still don’t sleep don't eat. I try to get by for the girls, but it's just hard,” said Joanne Rojas, Josiah’s mother.