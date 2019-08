- Dozens of firefighters battled a blaze at a large waterfront home in Sarasota early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at the 10,000 square-foot house at 374 S. Shore Drive around 2:30 a.m.

According to Sarasota County fire officials, more than 75 firefighters responded to the fire, which was considered a 4-alarm fire.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the residents of the home were able to escape.

As of 1:30 p.m., fire crews had spent 11 hours at the scene making sure that the fire is fully knocked down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.