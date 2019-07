- For the 35th year in a row, the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix has come back to make a splash in the waters off Sarasota.

The big race take place on Sunday, but FOX 13 got a sneak-peak behind the scenes with the Miss Geico Crew. They're some of the most recognizable boat racers on the planet.



"The first time you get in it and the lid closes on you, it scares the living heck out of you," said crew member Scott Begovich.

The 47 foot, 2200 horsepower Geico vessel can hit 160 miles an hour on the water.

"It is a great adrenaline rush if you're an adrenaline junky. There's nothing better than going 150 in a boat," Begovich said.

Thousands of fans will have to get up nice and early to find just the right spot on Lido Beach to watch the festivities.

"The spectators and the crowds will really be in for a treat this year because the larger race course allows for more passing and exciting racing," said Geico Crew member Scott Colton.

Practice runs can be seen on Saturday, while the actual races start Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

"This is probably one of our biggest events all year," Colton said. "It's the 3rd race in the world championship series."

""This would be like the Indianapolis 500 of boat races," Begovich added.