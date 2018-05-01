Sarasota teenager attacks two female victims, deputies say

- A 15-year-old was arrested after attacking two women in Sarasota, deputies say.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 1000 block of Marlin Lakes Circle around 7 p.m. Saturday for a reported burglary. One of the victims, a 19-year-old, said the teen suspect entered her home, asked to use her phone and then grabbed her.

The victim broke away from the suspect’s grasp, and he fled from the home, deputies say. About 20 minutes later, a 37-year-old woman was walking along 17th Street near Wyndham Drive. Deputies say the suspect approached her from behind, and placed his hand over her mouth. Both fell into a ditch and the victim bit the teen’s hand and broke free.

Deputies say they found the 15-year-old suspect near Briar Creek Place who matched the description provided by both victims. They say he admitted to both incidents, but didn’t explain his intentions.

The teenager faces charges including burglary and battery.