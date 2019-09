- Hillsborough County’s newest high school opens in less than a year, but still needs a name and mascot.

The school district is requesting input from the public to submit name suggestions by filling out a quick survey on the district’s website. They are taking suggestions until October 4.

The $70-million school is being built in Riverview and it is slated to open August 2020. It will be Hillsborough County’s first brand-new high school in a decade, and is intended to alleviate overcrowded

A principal has already been appointed – David Brown who worked at Strawberry Crest High School in Dover.

