href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/coaches-advise-parents-don-t-comment-on-the-calls"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Tampa_coaches_tell_parents_to_keep_cool_1_7421973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Coaches advise parents: Don't comment on the calls"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/coaches-advise-parents-don-t-comment-on-the-calls">Coaches advise parents: Don't comment on the calls</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/largo-pd-officer-fired-for-use-of-force-on-teen"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Largo_officer_fired_for_use_of_force_1_7422011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Largo PD officer fired for use of force on teen"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/largo-pd-officer-fired-for-use-of-force-on-teen">Largo PD officer fired for use of force on teen</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/scientology-accused-of-forced-labor-child-abuse-kidnapping-in-lawsuit"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/P-SCIENTOLOGY%20LAWSUIT%2010_WTVTa743_146.mxf.00_00_40_10.Still002_1561000304885.jpg_7421879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Scientology accused of forced labor, child abuse, kidnapping in lawsuit"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/scientology-accused-of-forced-labor-child-abuse-kidnapping-in-lawsuit">Scientology accused of forced labor, child abuse, kidnapping in lawsuit</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/digital-tools-give-students-a-better-look-inside-animals"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Digital_tools_used_to_study_animals_2_7421540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Digital tools give students a better look inside animals"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/digital-tools-give-students-a-better-look-inside-animals">Digital tools give students a better look inside animals</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/coaches-advise-parents-don-t-comment-on-the-calls">Coaches advise parents: Don't comment on the calls</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/largo-pd-officer-fired-for-use-of-force-on-teen">Largo PD officer fired for use of force on teen</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/scientology-accused-of-forced-labor-child-abuse-kidnapping-in-lawsuit">Scientology accused of forced labor, child abuse, kidnapping in lawsuit</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/digital-tools-give-students-a-better-look-inside-animals">Digital tools give students a better look inside animals</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/fatal-crash-closes-part-of-john-ringling-causeway">Brothers, teen girl killed in John Ringling Causeway crash</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/timeline-mysterious-deaths-of-us-tourists-reported-in-dominican-republic">Timeline: Mysterious deaths of U.S. tourists reported in Dominican Republic</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413671613" data-article-version="1.0">Scientology accused of forced labor, child abuse, kidnapping in lawsuit</h1>
</header> <div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:25PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-413671613"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:19PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p>
</div> a=this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413671613_413670334_175511";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413670334","video":"576296","title":"Woman%20says%20Scientologists%20abused%2C%20retaliated%20against%20her","caption":"THE%20CHURCH%20OF%20SCIENTOLOGY%20AND%20IT%27S%20LEADER...%20FACING%20MAJOR%20ALLEGATIONS...%20INCLUDING%20CHILD%20ABUSE...THAT%27S%20ACCORDING%20TO%20A%20NEW%20LAWSUIT%20FILED%20AN%20EX-CHURCH%20MEMBER...%20WHO%20SAYS%20THE%20ABUSE%20SPANS%20DECADES.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F19%2FWoman_says_Scientologists_abused__retali_0_7421724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F19%2FWoman_says_Scientologists_abused__retaliated_aga_576296_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655605137%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dnm2eKLrtiXH1rUueFQPeAxQ8s4I","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fscientology-accused-of-forced-labor-child-abuse-kidnapping-in-lawsuit"}},"createDate":"Jun 19 2019 10:19PM EDT" 19 2019 10:19PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413671613_413670334_175511",video:"576296",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Woman_says_Scientologists_abused__retali_0_7421724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"THE%2520CHURCH%2520OF%2520SCIENTOLOGY%2520AND%2520IT%2527S%2520LEADER...%2520FACING%2520MAJOR%2520ALLEGATIONS...%2520INCLUDING%2520CHILD%2520ABUSE...THAT%2527S%2520ACCORDING%2520TO%2520A%2520NEW%2520LAWSUIT%2520FILED%2520AN%2520EX-CHURCH%2520MEMBER...%2520WHO%2520SAYS%2520THE%2520ABUSE%2520SPANS%2520DECADES.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/19/Woman_says_Scientologists_abused__retaliated_aga_576296_1800.mp4?Expires=1655605137&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=nm2eKLrtiXH1rUueFQPeAxQ8s4I",eventLabel:"Woman%20says%20Scientologists%20abused%2C%20retaliated%20against%20her-413670334",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fscientology-accused-of-forced-labor-child-abuse-kidnapping-in-lawsuit"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/scientology-accused-of-forced-labor-child-abuse-kidnapping-in-lawsuit">Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:25PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-413671613"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:19PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p>
</div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/scientology-accused-of-forced-labor-child-abuse-kidnapping-in-lawsuit";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Jordan\x20Bowen\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413671613" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - An ex-Scientologist is suing the Church of Scientology and its leader David Miscavige, alleging she was abused as a child and forced into physical labor according a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court Tuesday.</p><p>"Jane Doe," as she's referred to in the lawsuit, says when she was 10-years-old she was forced to sit in a chair while adults shouted in her face, yelling vulgar and sexually explicit comments about her. It's a practice known as "bullbaiting." As defined in the suit, it's a technique used to train members not to react to verbal assault or harassment by shouting in their face and punishing them if they show any visible reaction.</p><p>"Any organization or religious institution can believe whatever they want, but they can't do whatever they want and when their conduct violates the law, somebody has to hold them accountable," attorney Brian Kent said.</p><p>The lawsuit accuses the church of forced labor, saying, "Defendants forced Plaintiff to work from when she was 15 years old until she escaped with virtually not a single day off."</p><p>According to the lawsuit, she escaped years later in the trunk of an actor's car who had been cast in a promotional video for the church. She later went on to work for Leah Remini and was featured in the A&E show "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath."</p> <div id='continue-text-413671613' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-413671613' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-413671613' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-413671613', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413671613'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The suit says the church then retaliated after she spoke out by creating a defamatory website.</p><p>Attorney Brian Kent says his client, at one time, contemplated suicide as a result of the alleged abuse.</p><p>"There will be more and more people who come forward to hold Scientology accountable," he said.</p><p>The suit doesn't specify how much in damages they are seeking, but does ask the judge for a trial by jury.</p><p>"The lawsuit comprises nothing more than unfounded allegations as to all defendants," the church said in a email sent to FOX 13 News. "We are confident the lawsuit will fail. Federal courts have already determined that service in the Church of Scientology's religious order is voluntary and protected by the First Amendment. Moreover, the evidence will establish that while serving the Church, Plaintiff came and went freely, traveled the world, and lived in comfortable surroundings. <div class="footer-links primary">
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">News</a></h4>
</div> <div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4>
</div> <div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4>
</div> <div class="social-share">
<h4>Follow Us</h4>
</div> <div class="legal">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
</div>
</div> 