- Deputies in Hernando County say they have now found the armed man who fled from them after an apparent domestic dispute early this afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a mobile home park along U.S. Highway 98 just south of Ganz Drive. A 911 caller had reported seeing a man with a gun at a neighboring house.

When deputies arrived, they found what they say was a domestic dispute. A man with a gun fled from them, allegedly dropping a bag of drugs as he took off. Deputies later said the bag appeared to contain methamphetamines and marijuana.

K-9 units and even helicopters were called in to search, but the man -- since identified by deputies as Anthony "Andy" M. Rodgers -- was not found.

Hernando High School, Brooksville Elementary School, and D.S. Parrott Middle School were all put on heightened security during the search, district officials said.

Continue reading below

Deputies say they found Rodgers around 3:30, but did not provide more details. He faces several charges.