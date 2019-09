- Students and staff at Springstead High School are being asked to shelter in place because of an off-campus incident, deputies say.

Deputies say a student is suspected in a reported overnight car burglary that may have involved a stolen gun.

In a video posted to Facebook, Sheriff Al Nienhuis reassured parents that “no violence has occurred” at the school.

“There is information that the gun may have ended up in a backpack and ended up on the bus and then ended up here at Springstead High School,” the sheriff explained. “We’re trying to narrow down where that gun might be.”

The sheriff’s office says there will be an increased law enforcement presence today.

Continue reading below