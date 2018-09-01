Search for suspect that dragged deputy

Posted: Sep 01 2018 05:30PM EDT

Updated: Sep 01 2018 06:03PM EDT

RIVERVIEW (FOX13) - It was a rough start to the Labor Day weekend for one deputy. Detectives are searching for a woman they say dragged the deputy for about 20 feet during a traffic stop just after midnight on Saturday.

According to their report, Amber Griffin was pulled over for a warrant at the intersection of US Highway 301 South at Tom Road in Riverview. They say when Griffin refused to get out of her car the deputy attempted to get her out and that's when she sped off with him still partially inside the car, dragging him.

Once the deputy broke free from Griffin's car they say she continued to flee. The deputy suffered minor cuts to his hand and detectives are asking the public to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office if they come in contact with Griffin.

 

 

