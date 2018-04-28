Search warrant released in Seminole Heights murders

By: Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News

Posted: Apr 28 2018 01:00PM EDT

Video Posted: Apr 28 2018 12:42PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Google searches from the suspected Seminole Heights serial killer's I-phone are just some of the evidence released Friday in the case. 

Howell "Trae" Donaldson III is accused of gunning down four people in a six week span.

Hundreds of new documents were released in the case by the State Attorney's Office.

They show Donaldson  "googled" the words "Seminole Heights killer."

He also visited the Tampa Police Department's Twitter and YouTube pages.

After the third victim was gunned down, ATF agents pursing tips, actually tried to make contact with Donaldson.

The agent sent a text message to Donaldson asking him to return a call about a firearm, but Donaldson never did.

The documents show there is a witness who claims she was with Donaldson the night the fourth victim was killed, but Donaldson left right around the time of the murder.

A search warrant also reveals Donaldson's cell phone pinged in three of the four area's where the murders happened, but Donaldson told police he had never been in Seminole Heights. 

Donaldson faces four counts of murder. If he is convicted he faces the death penalty.

 

