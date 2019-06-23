< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> CEO of children's organization arrested at Clearwater hotel for sex with minor How to protect yourself from airplane germs Hillsborough County sees drastic drop in new hepatitis A cases CEO of children's organization arrested at Clearwater hotel for sex with minor</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/health/how-to-protect-yourself-from-airplane-germs">How to protect yourself from airplane germs</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/home/baby-found-wandering-along-busy-highway-parents-found-in-narcotic-induced-coma-">Baby found wandering along busy highway; parents found in 'narcotic-induced coma'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/health/hillsborough-county-sees-drastic-drop-in-new-hepatitis-a-cases">Hillsborough County sees drastic drop in new hepatitis A cases</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/woman-searching-for-couple-after-capturing-beam-of-light-shining-down-during-engagement-photo-shoot">Woman searching for couple after capturing beam of light shining down during engagement photo shoot</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/wellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college">Wellness Emprise helping students transition to college</a></li> Second body found in Highlands County orange groves identified <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414585353" data-article-version="1.0">Second body found in Highlands County orange groves identified</h1> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414585353" data-article-version="1.0">Second body found in Highlands County orange groves identified</h1> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414585353" data-article-version="1.0">Second body found in Highlands County orange groves identified</h1> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414585353" data-article-version="1.0">Second body found in Highlands County orange groves identified</h1> Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414585353-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414585353-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Highlands%20homicide%20first%20scene_1561311735398.jpg_7433950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414585353-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> The body of 30-year-old Jacquill Terrell Williams was located in an orange grove in a rural area between Avon Park and Sebring, officials said. </figcaption> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414585353-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Highlands homicide first scene_1561311735398.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/highlands%20homicide%20victims_1561457922179.jpg_7441036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414585353-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="highlands homicide victims_1561457922179.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/highlands%20second%20scene_1561457922124.jpg_7441035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414585353-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="highlands second scene_1561457922124.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414585353-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Highlands%20homicide%20first%20scene_1561311735398.jpg_7433950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The body of 30-year-old Jacquill Terrell Williams was located in an orange grove in a rural area between Avon Park and Sebring, officials said. " title="Highlands homicide first scene_1561311735398.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The body of 30-year-old <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Jacquill" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Jacquill</span> Terrell Williams was located in an orange grove in a rural area between Avon Park and Sebring, officials said. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/highlands%20homicide%20victims_1561457922179.jpg_7441036_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Highlands County detectives said the murders of 30-year-old Jacquill Williams and 18-year-old Taylor Morgan are related. " title="highlands homicide victims_1561457922179.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Highlands County detectives said the murders of 30-year-old <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Jacquill" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Jacquill</span> Williams and 18-year-old Taylor Morgan are related. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/highlands%20second%20scene_1561457922124.jpg_7441035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Highlands County investigators said the body of 18-year-old Taylor Jeral Morgan was found in an orange grove, located a few miles from downtown Sebring. His body was identified Monday, June 24. Officials said he was reported missing June 18." title="highlands second scene_1561457922124.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Highlands County investigators said the body of 18-year-old Taylor <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Jeral" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Jeral</span> Morgan was found in an orange grove, located a few miles from downtown Sebring. His body was identified Monday, June 24. " title="Highlands homicide first scene_1561311735398.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/highlands%20homicide%20victims_1561457922179.jpg_7441036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Highlands County detectives said the murders of 30-year-old Jacquill Williams and 18-year-old Taylor Morgan are related. " title="highlands homicide victims_1561457922179.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/highlands%20second%20scene_1561457922124.jpg_7441035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Highlands County investigators said the body of 18-year-old Taylor Jeral Morgan was found in an orange grove, located a few miles from downtown Sebring. His body was identified Monday, June 24. <strong class='dateline'>SEBRING, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The second body involved in two related murders in Highlands County has been identified, authorities announced Tuesday evening.</p><p>The first victim was identified Sunday as 30-year-old Jacquill Terrell Williams of Lake Placid. The second victim was identified as 18-year-old Taylor Jeral Morgan of Mulberry. Highlands County deputies said Morgan was reported missing on June 18 after he was last seen in Sebring.</p><p>Investigators said the bodies of the two men were located nine miles apart in rural orange groves on Saturday. Williams was located Saturday morning in an orange grove between Avon Park and Sebring.</p><p>Morgan's body was located in an orange grove just a few miles from downtown Sebring, officials said. Investigators believe the two murders are related and were not random acts of violence. (FOX 13)</strong> - The second body involved in two related murders in Highlands County has been identified, authorities announced Tuesday evening.</p><p>The first victim was identified Sunday as 30-year-old Jacquill Terrell Williams of Lake Placid. The second victim was identified as 18-year-old Taylor Jeral Morgan of Mulberry. Highlands County deputies said Morgan was reported missing on June 18 after he was last seen in Sebring.</p><p>Investigators said the bodies of the two men were located nine miles apart in rural orange groves on Saturday. Williams was located Saturday morning in an orange grove between Avon Park and Sebring.</p><p>Morgan's body was located in an orange grove just a few miles from downtown Sebring, officials said. Investigators believe the two murders are related and were not random acts of violence. Their manner of death has not been released. </p><p>Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org and speak to Det. David Pearlman about the Williams case and Det. Mike Parker about the Morgan case. portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9065_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9065"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wastewater_facility_could_replace_scienc_0_7438124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wastewater_facility_could_replace_scienc_0_7438124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wastewater_facility_could_replace_scienc_0_7438124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wastewater_facility_could_replace_scienc_0_7438124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wastewater_facility_could_replace_scienc_0_7438124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The removal of a St. Petersburg landmark could make way for the expansion of a wastewater treatment facility." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Science Center of Pinellas property slated for wastewater facility expansion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 04:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The removal of a St. Petersburg landmark could make way for the expansion of a wastewater treatment facility.</p><p>Over the decades, tens of thousands of school kids made field trips to the Science Center of Pinellas, which sits on seven acres in the Azalea neighborhood on 22nd Avenue N.</p><p>But the city of St. Petersburg is set to buy the property and hopes to use it to expand the Northwest Wastewater Treatment Center next door.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/just-in-time-for-holiday-fwc-hits-the-water-with-new-breathalyzer" title="Just in time for holiday, FWC hits the water with new breathalyzer" data-articleId="414484909" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/FWC_gets_breathalyzer_to_curb_drunk_boat_0_7438287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/FWC_gets_breathalyzer_to_curb_drunk_boat_0_7438287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/FWC_gets_breathalyzer_to_curb_drunk_boat_0_7438287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/FWC_gets_breathalyzer_to_curb_drunk_boat_0_7438287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/FWC_gets_breathalyzer_to_curb_drunk_boat_0_7438287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Florida Fish and Wildlife officers have extra help to crack down on impaired boaters this Fourth of July. They just got a mobile breathalyzer unit, which they will take out on the water with them." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Just in time for holiday, FWC hits the water with new breathalyzer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida Fish and Wildlife officers have extra help to crack down on impaired boaters this Fourth of July. They just got a mobile breathalyzer unit, which they will take out on the water with them.</p><p>"We have zero tolerance for anyone that's choosing to be operating under the influence," FWC Officer Ashley Tyer told FOX 13.</p><p>Tyer says impaired boaters are immediately arrested, sent to jail, and could be fined up to $500.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/presidential-candidate-beto-o-rourke-in-tampa-to-talk-with-veterans" title="In Tampa, candidate Beto O'Rourke pitches 'war tax' for veterans' care" data-articleId="414412211" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Veterans_meet_with_presidential_hopeful__2_7437394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Veterans_meet_with_presidential_hopeful__2_7437394_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Veterans_meet_with_presidential_hopeful__2_7437394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Veterans_meet_with_presidential_hopeful__2_7437394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Veterans_meet_with_presidential_hopeful__2_7437394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Winning the I-4 corridor and Florida will once again be key to winning the White House in 2020. Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke knows that." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>In Tampa, candidate Beto O'Rourke pitches 'war tax' for veterans' care</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, Fox 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:33AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Winning the I-4 corridor and Florida will once again be key to winning the White House in 2020. Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke knows that.</p><p>‘I don’t know that there’s any one person that’s going to be able to defeat Donald Trump, any one person who’s going to be able to bring this very divided country together again,” he explained after a roundtable at Brew Bus Brewing in Tampa Heights on Monday. </p><p>“Whether it’s in Florida, or in Texas, or any part of this country, it’s going to require movement of people,” Calimed O’Rourke. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Featured Videos</h4> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" CEO of children's organization arrested at Clearwater hotel for sex with minor How to protect yourself from airplane germs Hillsborough County sees drastic drop in new hepatitis A cases Most Recent Tiger Woods removed from wrongful death lawsuit Night light: SpaceX launches hefty rocket with 24 satellites CEO of children's organization arrested at Clearwater hotel for sex with minor How to protect yourself from airplane germs Baby found wandering along busy highway; parents found in 'narcotic-induced coma' class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/child%20neglect%20case_1561428462842.jpg_7439271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Baby found wandering along busy highway; parents found in 'narcotic-induced coma' 