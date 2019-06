Highlands County investigators said the body of 18-year-old Taylor Jeral Morgan was found in an orange grove, located a few miles from downtown Sebring. His body was identified Monday, June 24. Officials said he was reported missing June 18.

Highlands County detectives said the murders of 30-year-old Jacquill Williams and 18-year-old Taylor Morgan are related.

The body of 30-year-old Jacquill Terrell Williams was located in an orange grove in a rural area between Avon Park and Sebring, officials said.

- The second body involved in two related murders in Highlands County has been identified, authorities announced Tuesday evening.

The first victim was identified Sunday as 30-year-old Jacquill Terrell Williams of Lake Placid. The second victim was identified as 18-year-old Taylor Jeral Morgan of Mulberry. Highlands County deputies said Morgan was reported missing on June 18 after he was last seen in Sebring.

Investigators said the bodies of the two men were located nine miles apart in rural orange groves on Saturday. Williams was located Saturday morning in an orange grove between Avon Park and Sebring.

Morgan's body was located in an orange grove just a few miles from downtown Sebring, officials said. Investigators believe the two murders are related and were not random acts of violence. Their manner of death has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org and speak to Det. David Pearlman about the Williams case and Det. Mike Parker about the Morgan case. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Highlands County Sheriff's Office smartphone app or through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.



