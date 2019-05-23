Three months after non-profit Military Family Advisory Network published a report on the living conditions of families in privatized military housing, the group has released a more in-depth analysis of its findings, shedding light on the most frequently cited problems base-by-base.
In January and February 2019, MFAN surveyed 16,779 families living in privatized military housing at more than 100 bases across the country. At Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base, 105 people were surveyed. The survey found that 60 percent of them complained about maintenance, repairs or remediation issues. 54 percent of respondents reported mold as an issue.
Of those surveyed, only eight of them responded with a positive view of privatized base housing. Sixty-three of them showed a negative view while the remainder of respondents fell somewhere in the middle. MacDill received an overall satisfaction score of 2.7, which is considered negative on the 1-5 scale used by surveyors.