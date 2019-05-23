Deputies in Hillsborough County are looking for four heavily-disguised suspects who pretended to be officers when they raided a Citrus Park home and tied up three victims.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was around 3 a.m. Thursday when the four forced their way into a home on Tabor Drive, claiming to be law enforcement officers. But once inside, they bound the hands of the three adults inside and stole unspecified items from the master bedroom before fleeing in a gray sedan.

One suspect fired a shot in the process, but no one was hurt.