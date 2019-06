- Westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Plant City are shut down for a traffic crash.

The serious crash has closed the lanes between Branch Forbes Road and McIntosh Road in Plant City. A medical chopper has landed on the highway. There is no word on when lanes will reopen.

The crash occurred early Monday morning and Florida Highway Patrol troopers say there are reported injuries. It's unclear if the crash involves more than one vehicle.

FOX 13's traffic reporter Vanessa Ruffes suggests taking U.S. Highway 92 as an alternate route.

