Sewing club for boys stitches new skills and calmness 07 2019 12:22PM stitches new skills" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/sewing-club-for-boys-stitches-new-skills-and-calmness";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Walter\x20Allen\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393506602" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Some kids in the 4th grade need a little help with certain behaviors and acting right in the classroom, and one elementary school found a way to bring out their calmer side, by stitching together new skills, softness and spirit. </p><p>Inside the library of Broward Elementary School, there isn't a ton of hooting and hollering among students. Instead, a sewing club, exclusively for fourth grade boys, is held there.</p><p>"I did see a connection with boys with a lot of energy and an outlet," explained Sherise Curtis of the "Common Threadz Sewing Club."What can we do thats useful, helpful and uplifting? Sewing really fits all that criteria"</p><p>She said the students who calm sit and sew have not always been like this. They may have been in a group singled out as "troublemakers," she said, but it's not in the past.</p><p>"Fellow students have asked 'I thought sewing was just for girls?' Curtis said. We meet once a week to do this special project and make these blankets for others in need," she said. "You don't get to keep any of them. I asked who was interested and they all said, "yes." There was enthusiasm right from the start. One of the programs would be the NICU at the hospital and the local homeless shelter where we make the quilts out of recycled materials." </p><p>Many of the boys expressed a strong interest in sports and spending time outdoors, but sewing is just another skill they will never forget, Curtis said. </p><p>"I love football, I'm really good at it, I love basketball, I'm really good at it. I never thought I'd be doing sewing club until she got me into it," said fourth-grader Maxwell Calafell.</p><p>Common Threadz is always looking for donations. 