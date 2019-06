- Deputies have arrested two people accused of smuggling meth into the Manatee County Jail by using drug-laced postage stamps.

The sheriff's office said 52-year-old Kena Little, an inmate at the jail, wanted to have drugs brought in so she could get high.

According to investigators, Little began communicating with 57-year-old Charles Ricker to send meth through the jail's mail system.

Ricker sent three postcards to Little on May 30, and detectives who inspected the cards found the stamps lacked adhesive and could easily be peeled back.

After sending the postcards to the sheriff's office crime lab for testing, all three stamps tested positive for methamphetamine.

Continue reading below

Detectives arrested Little at the jail on June 5 and charged her with attempted introduction of contraband.

When Ricker showed up to visit Little at the jail, he was taken into custody and charged with introduction of contraband.

The sheriff's office said the pair could face additional charges.