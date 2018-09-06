Shoplifting suspects stole from Wesley Chapel store, twice, deputies say

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Sep 06 2018 08:28AM EDT

Video Posted: Sep 06 2018 08:34AM EDT

Updated: Sep 06 2018 08:36AM EDT

WESLEY CHAPEL (FOX 13) - Deputies in Pasco County are searching for two shoplifting suspects who stole from a store – not once, but twice.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing the male and female suspects placing items into Nike bags, while inside the Coach Outlet at Tampa Premium Outlet Mall in Wesley Chapel. They are seen leaving the store without paying. Officials said the store experienced a total loss of $4,785.

The incidents occurred on August 29 and September 1. The male is described as having a tattoo on the side of his neck and was seen wearing a gold-in-color bracelet. The female wass seen wearing several rings and bracelets, and also has a tattoo in the lower left outer calf-area.

Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts are asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Shoplifting suspects stole from Wesley Chapel store, twice, deputies say
  • Nitrogen fertilizer ban considered in Venice
  • Largo police search for 'armed and dangerous' kidnapping suspects
  • Downtown Dunedin parking now free
  • Lead levels elevated in four Polk Co. schools
  • FWC: Too soon to tell storm's impact on red tide
  • Pasco K9 Shep sinks teeth into fleeing suspect
  • Youth care worker accused of having sex with detained teen
  • FHP search for driver in hit-and-run that killed Wesley Chapel bicyclist
  • Red light runners captured on video in Lakeland