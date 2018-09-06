Shoplifting suspects stole from Wesley Chapel store, twice, deputies say

- Deputies in Pasco County are searching for two shoplifting suspects who stole from a store – not once, but twice.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing the male and female suspects placing items into Nike bags, while inside the Coach Outlet at Tampa Premium Outlet Mall in Wesley Chapel. They are seen leaving the store without paying. Officials said the store experienced a total loss of $4,785.

The incidents occurred on August 29 and September 1. The male is described as having a tattoo on the side of his neck and was seen wearing a gold-in-color bracelet. The female wass seen wearing several rings and bracelets, and also has a tattoo in the lower left outer calf-area.

Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts are asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.