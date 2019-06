- Sarasota County deputies are investigating after shots were fired in to a home early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. at a home on the 2500 block of 19th Street.

Deputies said several gunshots were fired at the house. The occupants were inside asleep at the time. Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

