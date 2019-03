- The Florida Department of Transportation is setting up electronic signs in Lakeland to hopefully make the lives of drivers much easier.

The signs will tell drivers when a train is crossing South Florida Avenue and suggest an alternative route.

“We have had trains block the tracks for hours there,” said City of Lakeland spokesman, Kevin Cook. “We hope it doesn’t happen, but it has in the past.”

The new system will hopefully be operational in a few weeks. It cost nearly one million dollars which the Florida Department is providing.