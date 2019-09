- Silver Airways has canceled all flights out of Tampa International Airport until Wednesday.

Airport officials said the airline, which provides the majority of its flights between Florida and the Bahamas, said they are canceling flights due to Hurricane Dorian, which continues to pummel the northeastern portion of the islands. They plan to resume operations Wednesday, they said.

According to TIA's website, 11 departing flights with Silver Airways and 11 arrivals have been canceled. This includes destinations to and from Key West, Tallahassee, Pensacola, Fort Lauderdale, and, of course, Nassau.

"If you are flying, please check with your airline on any flight updates," according to a tweet by the Tampa International Airport. "We send our dearest condolences to the Bahamas as they brave this storm."

Also, people with plans to travel to the Fort Lauderdale Airport must check their flight status since the south Florida airport has plans to close at noon Monday due to expected tropical storm wind conditions.