Update: Missing Tarpon Springs man found safe
TARPON SPRINGS (FOX 13) - Update: Lawrence Ragona has been found safe!
Pinellas County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Lawrence Ragona of Tarpon Springs.
Ragona was last seen at his residence located at 1179 Pine Ridge Circle West, Tarpon Springs at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Ragona is described as a white male, approximately 5'7" tall, 175 lbs., hazel eyes, gray/white short hair, and last seen wearing a tan shirt and tan pants.
Deputies say Ragona was last seen driving his Tan 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, Florida tag # M323BG.
Ragona suffers from a disease that affects his memory and is considered endangered.
Ragona has been entered into FCIC/NCIC as a missing endangered adult. A Silver Alert has been issued.
Anyone with information on Ragona's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.