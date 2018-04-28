Update: Missing Tarpon Springs man found safe

- Update: Lawrence Ragona has been found safe!

Pinellas County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Lawrence Ragona of Tarpon Springs.

Ragona was last seen at his residence located at 1179 Pine Ridge Circle West, Tarpon Springs at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Ragona is described as a white male, approximately 5'7" tall, 175 lbs., hazel eyes, gray/white short hair, and last seen wearing a tan shirt and tan pants.

Deputies say Ragona was last seen driving his Tan 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, Florida tag # M323BG.

Ragona suffers from a disease that affects his memory and is considered endangered.

Ragona has been entered into FCIC/NCIC as a missing endangered adult. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information on Ragona's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.