Silver Alert: Sebring man may be in St. Pete

- The Highlands County Sheriff's Office hopes someone knows whereabouts of Lyman "Lanny" Lovelien.

Deputies believe he went missing Friday from his home in Sebring. That same day, the sheriff's office says Lovelien's phone indicated he was in the Titusville area of Brevard County, on Florida's east coast.

On Saturday, however, deputies say he fled from the scene of a traffic crash in Manatee County.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday evening he was believed to be in the St. Petersburg area

A Sliver Alert has been issued for Lovelien. He is believed to be driving a 2002 Green Silverado truck with a Florida tag, MAN732. The truck has a Jack Russell tag on the front that says "Paw's Truck."

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Lyman "Lanny" Lovelien should call 911.