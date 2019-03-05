< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fsisters-arrested-for-2015-murder-of-elderly-father width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section id="story393125117" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393125117" data-article-version="1.0">Pinellas sheriff: Sisters said they 'euthanized' elderly father</h1> </header> 05 2019 10:13PM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/sisters-arrested-for-2015-murder-of-elderly-father">Haley Hinds, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 05 2019 03:50PM EST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-393125117"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Mar 05 2019 10:13PM EST<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 05 2019 10:14PM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <figcaption> Photos via PCSO </figcaption> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <p>Photos via PCSO</p> </figcaption> GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393125117" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PALM HARBOR, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Two sisters are now facing charges for the 2015 murder of their elderly father, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced Tuesday.</p><p>The sheriff said his daughters had called 911 in March of 2015 to report the death of their father, Anthony Tomaselli of Palm Harbor. At the time, Mary-Beth Tomaselli and Linda Roberts claimed that Anthony had been ill with cancer and dementia; they said they'd awoken to find the 85-year-old had died in his sleep.</p><p>"There were no signs of foul play, no signs of criminal activity, nothing to indicate anything other than Anthony's death was of natural causes," Gualtieri said.</p><p>Later, a tipster – identified by the sheriff only as a sexual partner of both of the women – gave deputies video that he’d recorded of Linda Roberts explaining how she and her sister had "euthanized" their father.</p><p>"It all unraveled for them from there," Gualtieri said.</p> <section id="mobile-inline-banner-393125117" class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-393125117' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-393125117', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '393125117'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The pair had tried to kill him with “an excessive amount” of sleeping pills in alcohol, the sheriff said, but when that failed, Linda tried to suffocate him, then stuffed a rag down his throat while Mary-Beth pinched his nose shut.</p><p>“They decided to euthanize him because he would not go to the [assisted living facility],” Gualtieri explained.</p><p>Investigators believed the death to be natural, the sheriff noted, so no autopsy was performed.</p><p>“If they hadn’t run their mouth and confessed to this guy that she met in a bar…in some respects, we’d call this the perfect murder because there was no sign of a struggle or foul play,” he added.</p><p>Neighbors who knew "Tony" Tomaselli where shaken to the core to hear how he actually died.</p><p>"I didn't ever in my wildest dreams think that that happened to Tony," said Carol Gransky. "A rag in his throat? That's a horrible way. I hope they rot in hell."</p><p>"God's gonna take care of them," Gransky said. "The dear Lord up above knows."</p><p>"Just a nice, nice guy," said Robert Kazanecki. "Quiet. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Pinellas sheriff: Sisters said they 'euthanized' elderly father" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/05/arrests%20murder%20WTVT_1551820872719.jpg_6855091_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/local-news/sisters-arrested-for-2015-murder-of-elderly-father">Pinellas sheriff: Sisters said they 'euthanized' elderly father</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar0"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/local-news/sisters-arrested-for-2015-murder-of-elderly-father"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fsisters-arrested-for-2015-murder-of-elderly-father"> </li> <li id="headline1" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393430292" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline1" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar1" data-story-url="/news/local-news/1-dead-1-injured-in-shooting-on-nebraska-ave-in-tampa" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393430292&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Flocal_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Nebraska Ave. in Tampa" data-meta-description="One man was killed&nbsp;and another was injured in a shooting on N. Nebraska Avenue Wednesday night. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Nebraska Ave. in Tampa" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/local-news/1-dead-1-injured-in-shooting-on-nebraska-ave-in-tampa">1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Nebraska Ave. in Tampa</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar1"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/local-news/1-dead-1-injured-in-shooting-on-nebraska-ave-in-tampa"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F1-dead-1-injured-in-shooting-on-nebraska-ave-in-tampa"> </li> <li id="headline2" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393316368" data-author="Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline2" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar2" data-story-url="/news/local-news/-school-of-rock-actor-accused-of-stealing-guitars-from-bay-area-music-stores" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393316368&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Flocal_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="'School of Rock' actor accused of stealing guitars from Bay Area music stores" data-meta-description="An actor from the hit movie "School of Rock" has been arrested after authorities said he stole several guitars from music stores in the Bay Area. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Tampa mayoral runoff kicks off at full speed" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Straz_shrugs_off_Casto_rs_Buckhorn_endor_8_6861241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-mayoral-runoff-kicks-off-at-full-speed">Tampa mayoral runoff kicks off at full speed</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar3"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/local-news/tampa-mayoral-runoff-kicks-off-at-full-speed"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ftampa-mayoral-runoff-kicks-off-at-full-speed"> </li> <li id="headline4" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393351519" data-author="Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline4" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar4" data-story-url="/news/local-news/defamation-suit-against-casey-anthony-thrown-out" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393351519&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Flocal_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Defamation suit against Casey Anthony thrown out" data-meta-description="Casey Anthony was acquitted of killing her daughter, Caylee back in 2011. Now, seven years later, Anthony was granted another big win - this time in bankruptcy court. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Defamation suit against Casey Anthony thrown out" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Casey_Anthony_gets_another_break_in_cour_1_6859648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/local-news/defamation-suit-against-casey-anthony-thrown-out">Defamation suit against Casey Anthony thrown out</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar4"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/local-news/defamation-suit-against-casey-anthony-thrown-out"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdefamation-suit-against-casey-anthony-thrown-out"> </li> <li id="headline5" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393426628" data-author="Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline5" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar5" data-story-url="/news/local-news/sponsor-of-florida-prison-reform-bill-wants-focus-on-rehabilitation" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393426628&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Flocal_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Sponsor of Florida prison reform bill wants focus on rehabilitation" data-meta-description="Sweeping changes could be on the way for Florida's criminal justice system. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Sponsor of Florida prison reform bill wants focus on rehabilitation" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Rep__wants_to_overhaul_Florida_criminal__1_6863375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/local-news/sponsor-of-florida-prison-reform-bill-wants-focus-on-rehabilitation">Sponsor of Florida prison reform bill wants focus on rehabilitation</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar5"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/local-news/sponsor-of-florida-prison-reform-bill-wants-focus-on-rehabilitation"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fsponsor-of-florida-prison-reform-bill-wants-focus-on-rehabilitation"> </li> <li id="headline6" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393424634" data-author="Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline6" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar6" data-story-url="/news/local-news/manatee-sheriff-s-office-homeowner-mistake-teen-s-good-deed-for-a-crime" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393424634&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Flocal_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Manatee Sheriff's Office, homeowner mistake teen's good deed for a crime" data-meta-description="A teenager's good deed backfired - getting him some unwarranted attention from a homeowner and, eventually, deputies who mistook his actions for criminal activity. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Manatee Sheriff's Office, homeowner mistake teen's good deed for a crime" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Teen_mistaken_for_thief_while_returning__2_6862536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/local-news/manatee-sheriff-s-office-homeowner-mistake-teen-s-good-deed-for-a-crime">Manatee Sheriff's Office, homeowner mistake teen's good deed for a crime</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar6"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/local-news/manatee-sheriff-s-office-homeowner-mistake-teen-s-good-deed-for-a-crime"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmanatee-sheriff-s-office-homeowner-mistake-teen-s-good-deed-for-a-crime"> </li> <li id="headline7" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393423396" data-author="Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline7" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar7" data-story-url="/news/local-news/bay-area-embraces-record-spring-break-crowds" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393423396&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Flocal_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Bay Area embraces record spring break crowds" data-meta-description="Over the next six weeks, expect Bay Area beaches, sidewalks,&nbsp;and hotels to be packed with spring break visitors. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Bay Area embraces record spring break crowds" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Beaches__roads_will_be_packed_with_sprin_1_6863110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/local-news/bay-area-embraces-record-spring-break-crowds">Bay Area embraces record spring break crowds</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar7"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/local-news/bay-area-embraces-record-spring-break-crowds"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fbay-area-embraces-record-spring-break-crowds"> </li> <li id="headline8" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393419688" data-author="Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline8" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar8" data-story-url="/news/local-news/largo-father-accused-of-killing-newborn-daughter" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393419688&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Flocal_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Largo father accused of killing newborn daughter" data-meta-description="A father in Largo is accused of killing his 7-week-old daughter. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Largo father accused of killing newborn daughter" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Father_accused_of_killing_newborn_daught_1_6862177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/local-news/largo-father-accused-of-killing-newborn-daughter">Largo father accused of killing newborn daughter</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar8"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/local-news/largo-father-accused-of-killing-newborn-daughter"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Flargo-father-accused-of-killing-newborn-daughter"> </li> <li id="headline9" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393372942" data-author="Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline9" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar9" data-story-url="/news/local-news/hillsborough-county-schools-hope-to-add-crossing-guards-for-middle-schools" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393372942&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Flocal_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Hillsborough County schools hope to add crossing guards for middle schools" data-meta-description="Every day, thousands of Hillsborough County&nbsp;middle school students walk to school&nbsp;without adequate crosswalks and no crossing guards. Parents say that needs to change. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Hillsborough County schools hope to add crossing guards for middle schools" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Parents__Middle_schoolers_need_crossing__1_6861145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-county-schools-hope-to-add-crossing-guards-for-middle-schools">Hillsborough County schools hope to add crossing guards for middle schools</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar9"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hillsborough-county-schools-hope-to-add-crossing-guards-for-middle-schools"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" 