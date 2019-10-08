< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. CLOUD, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - There are six venomous snakes found in Florida, and four are common in the Tampa Bay area. One bite could be deadly, but that same dangerous snake venom is key to reversing the damage.</p><p>A Pasco County <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/diamondback-rattlesnake-removed-from-wesley-chapel-man-s-backyard">family discovered an eastern diamondback rattlesnake</a> in the backyard of their Wesley Chapel home in early September. The five-foot pit viper was safely captured and this week it got a new home. The snake is now part of the colony at Reptile World <a href="http://www.reptileworldserpentarium.com/">Serpentarium</a> in Osceola County.</p><p>“I think the total would hit somewhere in the neighborhood of about 700, that’s between what we have as breeders, our exhibit snakes, and the venom extraction stock that we have here,” said Reptile World Serpentarium Director/Owner George Van Horn</p><p>Most of the facility's snakes are on the venom line. Collecting the yellow liquid is step-one in creating antivenom.</p><p>“That venom goes into a centrifuge tube, we spin it, we clean it up as clean as we can get it, and then we freeze-dry it, and then we weigh it out,” explained Van Horn.</p><p>There isn’t one universal antivenom for every snake bite. Eastern diamondback rattlesnake venom is mixed with three other snake venoms to create CroFab. It can be used to treat most pit viper envenomations.</p><p>The freeze-dried venom from Reptile World Serpentarium, another lab in Florida, and one in Utah are all sent overseas. A tiny quantity is injected into flocks of sheep in Australia. The antibodies in the animal’s blood are then extracted, purified and turned into CroFab antivenom.</p><p>Vials of <a href="https://www.crofab.com/">CroFab powder</a> are distributed throughout the United States, stocked in every hospital in Central Florida.</p><p>“When the hospitals get an envenomation or multiple envenomations where they may run out of antivenom then they can utilize one of three antivenom banks,” explained Joseph Keefer, Director of the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/Nature-Coast-Anti-venom-Index-LLC-Venom-Response-364664247010976/">Nature Coast Anti-Venom Index</a>.</p><p>There is one in Miami-Dade County, Lake County, and Hernando County.</p><p>The Nature Coast Anti-Venom Bank runs out of Fire Rescue Station 3 in Spring Hill. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/leaders-to-hold-meeting-on-dissolving-port-richey" title="Leaders to hold meeting on dissolving Port Richey" data-articleId="431694917" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_7681936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_7681936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_7681936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_7681936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_7681936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Leaders to hold meeting on dissolving Port Richey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 10:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 10:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>City leaders are pushing back against calls by two Florida legislators to dissolve Port Richey, putting the town's control into the hands of Pasco County.</p><p>This all started Sept. 30 when state representatives Amber Mariano and Ed Hooper announced they want to dissolve the city of Port Richey and hand over government duties to Pasco County.</p><p>They believe it will save taxpayers money.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/blast-from-florida-s-largest-explosives-seizure-surprises-even-military-experts" title="Blast from Florida's largest explosives seizure surprises even military experts" data-articleId="431666356" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Air_Force_conducts_training_during_bomb__0_7691323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Air_Force_conducts_training_during_bomb__0_7691323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Air_Force_conducts_training_during_bomb__0_7691323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Air_Force_conducts_training_during_bomb__0_7691323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Air_Force_conducts_training_during_bomb__0_7691323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted the largest explosives seizure in Florida's history Monday, collecting nearly 8,000 pounds of explosives allegedly being stockpiled by a Sarasota resident." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Blast from Florida's largest explosives seizure surprises even military experts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 04:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 06:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted the largest explosives seizure in Florida's history Monday, collecting nearly 8,000 pounds of explosives allegedly being stockpiled by a Sarasota resident.</p><p>Marc Levene is in jail after a yearslong investigation into the arsenal ATF agents said he was stashing in his home and storage units.</p><p>Late last year, a U.S. district judge sentenced Levene to five years in federal prison for his crimes, but Monday, the case had more closure when agents detonated the haul at a bombing range in Avon Park.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/teens-rescue-resuscitate-another-teen-near-drowning" title="Teens rescue, resuscitate another teen near drowning" data-articleId="431670023" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Teen_performs_CPR_to_save_another_s_life_0_7691199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Teen_performs_CPR_to_save_another_s_life_0_7691199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Teen_performs_CPR_to_save_another_s_life_0_7691199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Teen_performs_CPR_to_save_another_s_life_0_7691199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Teen_performs_CPR_to_save_another_s_life_0_7691199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Lakeland teen and his friend saved another teen's life when he began to drown in an apartment complex pool." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teens rescue, resuscitate another teen near drowning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 04:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 10:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A couple of teens were enjoying their day at the pool at Carlton Arms Apartments when people began to scream.</p><p>Another teen boy was at the bottom of the pool, nearly unconscious as he struggled to get to the surface.</p><p>Jacob Serrano Soliz, 16, jumped in and got the kid out. Then, 15-year-old Justin Taylor Perez knew what to do. 