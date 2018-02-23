Spring training returns to Florida

- Spring training baseball has returned to Florida.

Friday's Tigers Yankees game at Steinbrenner field was packed with out of towners, like the O'Neill's from New Jersey.

“As a baseball fan you get a lot of Yankees gear you don’t feel like you’re away from home,” said Carly O’Neill.

Florida and Tampa Bay bank on baseball-bucks.

According to the Florida Sports Foundation, spring training brings in $753 million per year, with 40 to 50 percent of that heading to the bay area.

“Every year more than 1.5 million fans attend games in the state,” said Nick Gandy with the Foundation.

“People come in spending their money it’s just nice, nice weather in New York its 35 degrees,” said Chris Bertinelli.

It is Bertinelli's first time in Tampa; he says it won't be his last.

“You go to the Bronx it’s hard to get that close to them,” he said.