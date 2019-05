The suspect believed to be in the center of a dog-dragging case in Hernando County has been arrested, deputies said.

On Wednesday night, Hernando County deputies arrested 58-year-old Gregory Tousignant. They said he is the man who dragged a 1-year-old pit bull behind his moving truck in Spring Hill last week , but they said it doesn't appear to be intentional. The dog, who has since been named “Ollie,” was initially standing in the bed of the truck before jumping.

Deputies said Ollie was dragged by a rope on his neck. The dog managed to slip out of his collar and a witness, Jan Harwood, rushed to the animal’s side. Tousignant continued driving, investigators said.