St. Pete chief, mayor try to get handle on school threats

- St. Pete's police chief and mayor spent the morning reassuring students at Northeast High School after threats of more school shootings continued to spread on social media.

Schools around the Bay Area have been dealing with an increased number of threats in the wake of last week's violent attack in Parkland, and parents have been understandably concerned. But investigators say none of the recent threats has proved legitimate, and they're asking students to stop spreading them online.

Mayor Rick Kriseman and Chief Anthony Holloway personally took that message to students at Northeast today, going classroom to classroom.

"This is very time-consuming to every officer; we take these threats very seriously," Chief Holloway said afterwards. "Please, please do not spread rumors on social media."

The chief said his agency would prosecute any threats made against schools -- real or fake. SPPD has made one arrest already; other police departments and sheriff's offices around the area have made several other arrests.

"It's not a joke," Holloway added. "We will arrest you."