- With a view of I-275 and the dome of Tropicana Field, a massive green space located on 20th Street South in St. Petersburg’s Warehouse Arts District will become home to an outdoor concert and performing arts space the city says will hold up to 7,000 people for about 60 events per year.

“You have a little bit more freedom in this area,” says Shannon O’Maley who opened up a large-scale hydroponic farm next door. “The lots are bigger and the area is pretty conducive to trying new things.”

O’Maley and several neighboring business owners are excited about the excess foot traffic.

Lyn Vanvoorst, owns the Clay Center of St. Pete. She admits a pottery studio and live music are very different, but says in a way, they go hand-in-hand.

"You have to build community between the different arts,” Vanvoorst said. “If you don’t have community people won’t come.”

The city of St. Pete’s Development Review Commission green-lighted the project last month.

FOX 13 couldn’t get in touch with the project developers Monday, but the St. Pete Catalyst reports the venue will be called ‘The Dome Industrial Performing Arts Project.'

Even though the venue wouldn’t be located in a residential area - the project is required to come up with a noise reduction plan and work with the city on the issue of parking.