<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="432079666" data-article-version="1.0">St. Pete K9 Titan back on the job, 6 months after being shot</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/st-pete-k9-titan-back-on-the-job-6-months-after-being-shot">FOX 13 News staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 12 2019 11:31PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 12 2019 11:34PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>K9 Titan recovering after being shot by suspect</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Titan's back on the job!</p><p>The St. Petersburg Police Department K9, who was <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/k9-titan-recovering-after-being-shot-by-suspect-in-st-petersburg" target="_blank">shot 6 months ago</a> while chasing a suspect, has fully recovered and is back at work.</p><p>The police department posted a video of Titan running drills with an officer, showing how far he's come during his recovery.</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FFOX13TampaBay%2Fvideos%2F387741395509298%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

"Lots of patience, good vet care, and rehab...and St. Pete PD's K9 Titan has recovered and is back on the street!" the department wrote on Facebook.

Continue reading below

Titan was severely injured back in March after investigators said 23-year-old Elijah Johnson fled from a traffic stop by a Pinellas County deputy.

St. Pete Police Officer Greg Shone and Titan began searching for Johnson after he abandoned his car.

That's when police said Johnson opened fire, hitting Titan in the leg. Officer Shone was not injured.

Johnson then fired shots at Sgt. David Stang with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, shooting him in the shoulder as he sat in his patrol car. Johnson then took his own life, police said.

Titan was treated at the Partridge Animal Hospital in St. Petersburg. Photos of the brave K-9 broke hearts across the country, showing him laying down with a neck collar around his head and hooked up to an IV machine.

"He's up and around but still on antibiotics and pain meds -- he doesn't like that IV too much!" police wrote on Twitter in April. "Hopefully he'll be able to go home this week."

Now, Titan is back on the beat -- and ready to take down more bad guys.

