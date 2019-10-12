"Lots of patience, good vet care, and rehab...and St. Pete PD's K9 Titan has recovered and is back on the street!" the department wrote on Facebook.
Titan was severely injured back in March after investigators said 23-year-old Elijah Johnson fled from a traffic stop by a Pinellas County deputy.
St. Pete Police Officer Greg Shone and Titan began searching for Johnson after he abandoned his car.
That's when police said Johnson opened fire, hitting Titan in the leg. Officer Shone was not injured.
Johnson then fired shots at Sgt. David Stang with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, shooting him in the shoulder as he sat in his patrol car. Johnson then took his own life, police said.
Titan was treated at the Partridge Animal Hospital in St. Petersburg. Photos of the brave K-9 broke hearts across the country, showing him laying down with a neck collar around his head and hooked up to an IV machine.
"He's up and around but still on antibiotics and pain meds -- he doesn't like that IV too much!" police wrote on Twitter in April. "Hopefully he'll be able to go home this week."
Now, Titan is back on the beat -- and ready to take down more bad guys.
Posted Oct 12 2019 11:54PM EDT
Updated Oct 13 2019 12:05AM EDT
A St. Pete woman is now fighting cancer for the second time, but this time around, in between intense treatments, she's helping raise money for kids also fighting the devastating disease.
Cori Register, 26, is now forced to move to Jacksonville to start an intense new treatment for Ewing Sarcoma, which is an extremely rare cancer for someone her age. When she was diagnosed at 24 years old, her life was put on hold. Now, she's fighting for life itself.
"My statistics are like less than 18% survival rate so it can get really emotional," Register said.
Posted Oct 12 2019 10:56PM EDT
Updated Oct 12 2019 11:09PM EDT
Police in Tampa are searching for a gunman after a teenager was shot outside a grocery store in southeast Seminole Heights.
Investigators said the 18-year-old victim was walking out of the Fat Boy Grocery store, located at 1345 E. Osborne Ave, just after 3 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect walked past the victim, then pulled out a gun and shot the teen twice near the entrance.
Posted Oct 12 2019 08:40PM EDT
Updated Oct 12 2019 10:32PM EDT
The Remote Area Medical Clinic, also known as RAM, is back in Bradenton offering healthcare services to as many patients as they can.
" We're welcoming in patients today for dental, medical, and vision services," said Senior Clinic Coordinator Poppy Green, "No questions asked. They don't have to bring an ID, proof of residency or proof of income. They just have to come in and tell us where it hurts."
For the clinic's fifth year, organizers expect to service over 1,000 patients.