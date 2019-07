- St. Petersburg has unveiled a new composting program today ran by the sanitation department.

Composting is the natural process of recycling organic material. The organic material is formed into usable fertilizer, reducing the need for chemical fertilizer and redirecting the waste from landfills.

St. Pete residents in single family homes with a backyard are invited sign up and join the new program.

All residents have to do is fill out the request for a composting bin. The request form can be found here. Once you receive your composting bin simply place it in your backyard and begin.

The program already has had over 250 people sign up in just the first day.

Continue reading below

LINK: For more information and a full guide on how to compost visit here.